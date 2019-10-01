Pop-up outdoor workspace open in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C (WTVD) -- If you want to take a break from working indoors, check out a pop-up outdoor workspace that's now open in downtown Raleigh.
The Downtown Raleigh Alliance calls it "Outdoor Office" and it's open until Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Union Station Plaza on Martin St.
You will find conference tables, free High-Speed Gigabit WiFi, individual focus spaces, and a chance to collaborate with others and make new friends.
Click here if you want to reserve a conference table at downtown Raleigh's free outdoor office.
