RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Raleigh Christmas Parade 2018: Where to park, route map, road closures, start time

EMBED </>More Videos

Everything you need to know about the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh.

Getting excited for the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh?

The largest Christmas Parade between Washington, DC and Atlanta, sponsored by ABC11, will be held Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Start time:
9:40 a.m.

Raleigh Christmas Parade forecast

Download the route map here.

Where should you park? When should you get there? Check out the Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs.

Make sure you stop by Christmas Village!

Can't go? Here's how you can watch from home.

MORE INFORMATION
We'll collect your child's letter to Santa
Parmalee to perform at Raleigh Christmas Parade
ABC11 Together's Annual Food Drive: Help us fight hunger for the holidays
Helping Hand Mission marching band shines during Raleigh Christmas Parade

Parade Route
Begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street
proceeds to the State Capitol
turns right onto Salisbury Street
turns left onto Morgan St.
Turns right onto Fayetteville St

and continues to Lenoir Street where it disbands
Length of Parade Route:
Approximately 1.4 miles
Duration:
The Parade will last about 2.5 hours. The Parade telecast airs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is rebroadcast on Christmas morning.

Plan to attend? RSVP here.

EMBED More News Videos

Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsRaleigh Christmas ParadeChristmas Paradechristmaschristmas tree
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs
Make sure you stop by Christmas Village!
SPONSORED: Show us your "holiday smile" sweepstakes 2018
Yoga studio to stretch into the heart of Raleigh during Christmas Parade
Raleigh Christmas Parade forecast
More Raleigh Christmas Parade
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC11 Together: Triangle groups honored for philanthropic work
Durham high school students learn from 'Hamilton' cast
Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs
Make sure you stop by Christmas Village!
Fayetteville church celebrates 60 years of 'World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner'
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Chris Watts' mistress: 'He lied about everything'
Goldsboro charter school principal accused of statutory rape
Former NCSU athlete, boyfriend charged in domestic violence case
Garner woman charged with killing 8 cats, starving 7 dogs
Moneysaver: ABC11 finds the best deals for Thanksgiving dinner
The electric kilo: Kilogram gets a historic update
Cary business to be featured on 'Shark Tank'
Tennessee man wanted in rape of 16-month-old boy
Show More
ABC11 Together food drive strives to feed hungry North Carolinians
Officials: Initial investigation shows Cary mosque fire to be 'accidental'
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
If you're looking for fresh North Carolina pecans, you'd better act fast.
DeVos proposes overhaul to campus sexual misconduct rules
More News