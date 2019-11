RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The annual Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration in Lichtin Plaza will be held this year on Saturday, November 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.It's the same day as the 75th Celebration of the Raleigh Christmas Parade. The celebration will include live performances, a Marbles Kids Museum Booth, local food vendors, unique downtown retail, local beer and wine, and free activities for every age.