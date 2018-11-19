COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Raleigh middle school collects food for families in need ahead of holiday

EMBED </>More Videos

Students at Dillard Middle School unloaded cars full of canned goods for their pantry; an effort they have participated in for weeks.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The carpool line is not always the happiest place on a Monday morning, but this Monday was different.

Students at Dillard Middle School unloaded cars full of canned goods for their pantry; an effort they have participated in for weeks.

"Today is like a holiday if you believe me or not. It's when you give back to the school community," said eighth-grader Carmen Parham.

It's an effort led by the school's 4-H club. They collect year round but do a big push around the holidays.

"It's a great opportunity for our students to learn about their community and become servants of their community as well," said Principal Margaret Feldman.

This year other schools helped too. The Wake Young Women's Leadership Academy collected food to help stock the shelves at the Dillard Drive pantry. They will feed about 30 families over the long holiday weekend.

"That's what it's all about, the volunteering part. Choosing kindness and being able to give back to the community," said Maryanna Canton, 4-H advisor.

On December 14, there will be another food drive for the Dillard Drive Middle School pantry.

They will be collecting at the Apex Friendship High School basketball game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfood driveholidayRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Christmas tree vendors brace for rush in spite of new Amazon service
NC Chinese Lantern Festival
Ft. Bragg soldiers to prepare massive Thanksgiving meal
Tainted Brunswick stew blamed for food poisoning at church barbecue
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Chris Watts sentencing: Shanann's parents speak in court
Goldsboro principal accused of raping 12-year-old student found dead in Orange County
GoFundMe scam: Woman says she was duped, releases audio
Troubleshooter: Popular kids tablet battery expands causing screen to shatter
Mercy Hospital Shooting: 2 dead, including gunman, Chicago officer among injured
Christmas tree vendors brace for rush in spite of new Amazon service
Highway patrol: Pedestrian stepped into path of truck on I-40
Chapel Hill man arrested for going 157 mph while trying to escape cops
Show More
Chickenpox outbreak at Asheville school grows to 34 students
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
22-year-old motorcyclist killed in Durham crash
Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Walmart
Amber Alert: Hania Aguilar has been missing for 2 weeks
More News