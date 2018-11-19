Raleigh middle school collects food for families in need ahead of holiday

The carpool line is not always the happiest place on a Monday morning, but this Monday was different.Students at Dillard Middle School unloaded cars full of canned goods for their pantry; an effort they have participated in for weeks."Today is like a holiday if you believe me or not. It's when you give back to the school community," said eighth-grader Carmen Parham.It's an effort led by the school's 4-H club. They collect year round but do a big push around the holidays."It's a great opportunity for our students to learn about their community and become servants of their community as well," said Principal Margaret Feldman.This year other schools helped too. The Wake Young Women's Leadership Academy collected food to help stock the shelves at the Dillard Drive pantry. They will feed about 30 families over the long holiday weekend."That's what it's all about, the volunteering part. Choosing kindness and being able to give back to the community," said Maryanna Canton, 4-H advisor.On December 14, there will be another food drive for the Dillard Drive Middle School pantry.They will be collecting at the Apex Friendship High School basketball game.