ABC11 TOGETHER

Second Harvest Food Bank needs your help

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
Hurricane Florence devastated many communities in North Carolina.

The Second Harvest Food Book of Southeast NC serves four of the seven counties that have been declared federal disaster areas; Cumberland, Harnett, Sampson, and Robeson.

The residents affected are in desperate need of help.

Robeson County is one of the most food insecure counties in our state, and they are now experiencing another devastating disaster while many families are still in the recovery process from Hurricane Matthew. 4500 meals are distributed in this county alone each day. In just seven days, the Second Harvest Food Bank had distributed more than $1 Million in market value food, an amount that greatly exceeded its projections.


In 2016, the Second Harvest Food Bank distributed just over 750,000 lbs of disaster relief food and supplies from October through December for Hurricane Matthew. That amount was almost matched in only the first seven days following Hurricane Florence.

Throughout this challenging time, the Second Harvest Food Bank has never turned anyone away. As their needs continue to evolve over the next several months, they will need our community's support like never before. The recovery process is long. A lot of work lies ahead, but we know our community can band together to respond and rebuild. To donate click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityabc11 together
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Wake Forest 'Color Run' raises money for Make-A-Wish Foundation
Donations needed for animals displaced by Hurricane Florence
How to donate supplies and other items to help Florence victims
Wayne County announces donation sites for Hurricane Florence relief
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Wide Open Bluegrass is back in Raleigh this weekend
Wake Forest 'Color Run' raises money for Make-A-Wish Foundation
Canes fans send 3 trucks of supplies to NC coast for Florence victims
New attractions are coming to the NC State Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Maddox Ritch: Police plead for information about NC boy's disappearance
Raleigh man accused of touching himself in front of child at Walmart
2 Durham men share story of rescuing Hurricane Florence victims
'We've searched everywhere': 911 call released in search for missing NC boy
Crop damage, livestock losses in NC to be more than $1.1B due to hurricane
No arrests in shooting death of man at gas station near Southpoint
'Put your hands up:' Video shows armed men robbing Durham grocery store
Police: Infant drowned in bathtub while father played video game
Show More
Barking dogs could send owners to jail in Ohio
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
North Carolina Uber drivers eligible for portion of $148 million settlement
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Bike lanes coming to 10 Durham streets, and a new path, too. See where
via Herald Sun
More News