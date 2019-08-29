community service

Summer of Service sweepstakes: Enter to win a trip to Disneyland for volunteering in your community

Enter the Summer of Service Sweepstakes for a chance to win a vacation for four to Disneyland. (Disney)

BURBANK, Calif. -- Here at ABC, we want to celebrate those of you who have volunteered in the community this summer. Enter the Summer of Service Sweepstakes for a chance to win a vacation for four to Disneyland! Tweet about how you volunteered this summer with #SummerOfServiceSweepstakes through Sept. 30, 2019, to enter for a chance to win. You must tag and follow @WDTelevisionCSR. Visit Disney.com/Heroes for the official rules.



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends 9/30/19. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Winner randomly selected. See Official Rules at Disney.com/Heroes for full details including eligibility, how to enter, odds, prize description & limitations. Void where prohibited.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
