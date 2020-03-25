Coronavirus

NC Symphony releases digital education concerts for students at home amid COVID-19

By
The North Carolina Symphony is launching a new online program that's music to parent's ears.

Now that the state's students are participating in distance learning until at least mid-May, the symphony is stepping in to help keep them engaged.


Tuesday, the symphony released a digital broadcast of its education concert and companion materials to support teachers and parents who are keeping children busy learning virtually at home.

The materials can be accessed by going to the symphony's website and using the password: 1932.

Online courses, lessons, games, reading options for kids while they're out of school due to COVID-19
education classical music
