Nonprofits that serve those in need in Central North Carolina are quickly updating their websites to reflect needs related to impacts of the new coronaviris pandemic.
All nonprofits agree the best way to help is to donate online to their cause while some are more specific.
The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle is asking for donations or to give to or host a 'virtual food drive' through their website. The virtual food drive allows The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle to use their bulk buying power to purchase the most needed items for those they serve.
The Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC is also seeking donations to keep up with demand for the 34 counties they serve. The funds allow the Food Bank to focus on purchasing products most needed and their bulk buying power makes each dollar go farther.
The United Way of the Greater Triangle also launching a fund to support residents during the Covid 19 crisis. The Rapid Response Fund. According to the United Way of the Greater Triangle stating on its website, the fund will support Wake, Durham, Orange, and Johnston County residents needing access to critical resources including food, hygiene, childcare, and housing assistance during times of area-wide crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
Urban Ministries of Durham is also seeking donations as well as a specific Amazon Wish List for urgent items they are in need of including food and bottled water.
North Raleigh Ministries and Development Center has a food pantry so people can "shop" for no cost. It's now in need of financial support since it cannot accept donations of frozen food.
How you can help Triangle nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic
