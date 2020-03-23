Coronavirus

NC Zoo offers virtual field trips during coronavirus pandemic

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Even though the NC Zoo is closed, zookeepers are still taking care of the animals.

The North Carolina Zoo closed to the public on March 17 to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, animal caretakers have been bringing the zoo's residents to fans at home via the facility's Facebook page.

On Facebook Live and in videos, caretakers took fans up close to the animals, introducing them to Cypress the American alligator and showing how red wolves communicate with one another.



Starting this week, zookeepers will host educational lectures on Facebook Live every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. On its Facebook page, the zoo said its presentations are appropriate for animal lovers of all ages.

The first lecture was Monday at 10 a.m. about the United States' most endangered wolf, the red wolf:



Wednesday's lecture will be about turtles and tortoises.

