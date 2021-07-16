coronavirus pandemic

As COVID cases rise in NC, Apex mom wrestles with decision to send child back to class

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mom struggling to send child back to class as COVID cases spike in NC

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- You might be able to relate to the juggling act the Hyders have faced over the last year.

Noora had to quit her job as a teacher because things got to be too much with her 8-year-old daughter Lena going virtual in Wake County for the entire year. That was on top of caring for her 3-year-old son.

"The biggest concern is that she needs to be safe," Noora said.

She's planning to send Lena back into the classroom at Olive Chapel Elementary School in Apex in two weeks despite the fact that she cannot be vaccinated.

It also comes as COVID cases across the state are rising.



"We have been home for the past year," said Noora, whose husband works at an IT company in Durham. "We've been careful. We haven't traveled. We haven't been on a plane. Just at home. I'm just excited for her to go back, meet her friends and meet her new teacher."

Doctors said it's unlikely there will be a surge seen after the summer holidays but the trends in COVID cases are concerning.

"People are enjoying their summer," said Dr. Lisa Pickett, assistant professor of surgery at Duke University's School of Medicine. "They're happy to get out to travel and be with people. While those things are good things, it does lead to an increase in cases we're seeing."

Vaccinations will help. If you can't get a shot, wearing a mask and keeping your distance are still critical.

Lena will go back to the classroom having to wear a mask since she can't yet be vaccinated.

"Life has to go on and I don't mind keeping her virtual again but I have to start work," said Noora who is a teacher.

Doctors expect hospitalizations and deaths to increase as infections rise.

Remember that the COVID-19 vaccine is not immunity, you can still get the virus but your chances of contracting and getting seriously ill are far less.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessapexwake countychildren's healthparentingcoronavirus pandemicwake county newscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
COVID ward fire leaves at least 64 dead in Nasiriyah, Iraq
4th graders create a mural of hope
Cold weather virus in summer baffles doctors, worries parents
Some Wake Co. students return to class Thursday
TOP STORIES
Royal Caribbean not responsible for toddler's cruise ship death: judge
Durham actress named best actress during national 2021 Jimmy Awards
1st female sailor completes Navy special warfare training
Wake Tech teams with Red Hat for IT training
UNC journalism professor comes to defense of Hussman, core values
Agencies work to provide solutions for homeownership inequities in NC
Show More
Durham man scammed out of $1K while trying to activate Fire Stick
Remains of WWII soldier killed during Pearl Harbor returned to NC town
NCDHHS announces 2nd COVID lottery winners
NC opioid deaths up nearly 35 percent in 2020
Purple Heart recipient, family gifted mortgage-free home in Garner
More TOP STORIES News