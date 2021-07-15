North Carolina sees highest number of new COVID-19 cases in 2 months

On Wednesday, the state recorded its highest number of new cases in nearly two months.
The 995 new positive cases Wednesday is more than twice as many as were recorded last Wednesday, and four times higher than two weeks ago.
The percentage of tests coming back positive rose to 5.5 percent, which is higher than the percent positive goal NCDHHS set back at the start of the pandemic.
State metrics do not explicitly say if those new positive cases were among vaccinated or unvaccinated people, but nationally the director of the National Institutes of Health said unvaccinated people make up 99 percent of the new COVID-19 cases.
"If you're on the fence about whether vaccination was going to help you, listen to those numbers. Unvaccinated people going into hospital and dying. Vaccinated people essentially not," NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it expects to see COVID-19 hospital admissions to increase over the next four weeks. National COVID-19 hospitalizations had been declining for months.
North Carolina will release updated COVID-19 metrics around noon Thursday.
In addition, the state continues to urge citizens to get vaccinated. As part of that push, the two winners in last week's COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawing will be announced today.
Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will introduce the $1 million winner and the student scholarship winner at 3 p.m. Thursday.