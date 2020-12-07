Education

Cumberland County Schools parents believe remote learning has negative impact on achievement

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- This year has been a year of challenges and it's not over yet. As the semester wraps up for school aged-children, their parents worry their grades have slipped. Many say remote learning is to blame.

"I'm not comfortable moving her into another grade and she's really not getting what she needs in the eighth grade," said Cumberland County mom Radiah Johnson.

Johnson is the mother of eighth grade student A'leah johnson, who attends Luther Nick Geralds High School. She was concerned about COVID-19 and how she'll keep her daughter safe. Remote learning was the only way to do that, but said her honors student is struggling to keep up.

"Mostly math, she's having the most trouble. I think it's because she needs that hands on. She's been asking for extra credit to get it where it should be. Just not being in the classroom and having that in person interaction is wearing on her," said Johnson.

Another Cumberland County mom, Barbara Meade, also said the struggle is real. Her seventh grade twin girls now attend Cumberland Virtual Academy. They are former students of 71st Classical Middle School.

"Coming from a rigorous classical middle school which basically requires you to have A's and B's in order to stay in attendance now coming into the virtual academy. Basically now they have C's, D's and F's," said Meade.

In September, Cumberland County Schools reported 20% of students weren't fully engaged in remote/virtual learning.

The district released the following statement:

"Consistent with trends that school districts are seeing across the country, students' performance rates and grades are somewhat lower than in previous years. recognizing that this pandemic has created some obstacles, district and school officials are collaborating and utilizing various interventions to support students' academic and social-emotional needs."
