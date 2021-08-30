Wake County Public School System updates COVID-19 protocols as cases increase in NC

7 a.m.
New COVID-19 rules are now in place for Wake County Public School System.
All schools that experience a COVID-19 cluster (two or more confirmed cases with a potential connection) will be required to monitor and report face covering compliance.
WCPSS said this focus on proper face mask wearing will help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
WATCH: Wake County high school football games postponed because of COVID-19 cluster on teams
The school district is also making changes to lunch protocols. Only one track of students will be allowed to eat in the cafeteria (with the other two tracks eating in classrooms or overflow pods).
In the cafeteria, students must sit in every other seat, facing the same direction. They can still talk but will not be allowed to turn around and face other directions.
No classroom will have more than 30 students during lunch time. The classroom students will likewise all face the same direction and not be allowed to turn around.
Face coverings must be put back on as soon as the students finish eating.
These changes come as COVID-19 numbers worsen in North Carolina and across the country. They also come less than a week after WCPSS reported 140 confirmed cases in just two days.
SUNDAY
5:30 p.m.
Duke University has revised its COVID-19 protocol so that it will now require all faculty and staff to be vaccinated to remain employed come October.
The university said Sunday that, regardless of location, all faculty and staff members will be required to show documentation of their COVID-19 vaccine by 10 a.m. on the first of October.
Despite the requirement, university faculty and staff can still apply for medical or religious exemptions; however, they will still be subject to daily symptom monitoring, weekly surveillance testing and mask-wearing.
According to Duke, more than 91% of its university employees are vaccinated.
Should a member not be vaccinated come October 1 the following will happen:
- Individuals will be issued a Final Written Warning and placed on administrative leave. Accrued vacation or discretionary holiday time may be used if available; otherwise, the leave will be unpaid.
- They will have seven days to receive either the one-dose J&J vaccine, or the first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, which has now been granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- If an individual does not receive either the J&J or the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna within seven days after the Oct. 1 deadline, they will be terminated at the end of that seven-day period.
- Those completing the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will have up to six weeks to provide documentation that they received the required second dose. If the second dose is not administered within the six-week period, the individual will be terminated.
Those who do not comply will not be eligible to be rehired by Duke in the future.
SATURDAY
10 a.m.
Duke Health is hosting a vaccination clinic for ages 12 and up along with a school supply giveaway.
It's happening at New Bethel Baptist Church, 2508 Crest Street in Durham, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
9:30 a.m.
Durham Public Schools announced a special meeting will take place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. At the meeting, the board will hear COVID safety procedure updates from public health advisors.
FRIDAY
2:40 p.m.
Iconic rock band KISS has postponed its show Saturday night in Raleigh. The group announced that lead singer Paul Stanley has tested positive for COVID-19.
The End of the Road World Tour date at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek does not have a make-up date.
The music venue said the concert is being rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced.
KISS said everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated.
2:35 p.m.
There will be a pop-up vaccine clinic from 6 to 9 p.m. at Last Fridays in Hillsborough.
Also, in addition to a Monday-Saturday clinic at the Whitted Human Services Center on Tryon Street in Hillsborough, a number of pop-up vaccine clinics are planned during the next two weeks, including the one at Last Fridays.
12:50 p.m.
WakeMed announced it has implemented temporary changes to its visitation policy "in the face of the highly contagious delta variant and overall soaring patient volumes."
"Our capacity management team recognizes the challenges that additional visitors pose to staff and the overall environment - while also working to balance that with providing a patient-centered care environment," a spokesperson said in a statement.
At noon, a revised visitation policy went into effect:
- Adult inpatients can have up to two visitors in a 24-hour period.
- Pediatric outpatient and procedural patients can have two support persons. Pediatric inpatients can still have up to four support persons - two at a time at the bedside - in 24 hours.
12:20 p.m.
8,105 new daily COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Friday.
The percent of positive tests in the state is at 12.8%.
3,651 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
That's up significantly from Thursday.
912 adults are in the ICU with COVID-19. That's the highest number the state has seen in the pandemic.
394 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals in the last 24 hours.
47 more deaths were reported on Friday.
12:15 p.m.
University of North Carolina Wilmington said some classes "may temporarily be modified to an alternate format/modality through Sept. 17, 2021" due to "an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 test results."
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. James Winebrake sent an email to students Friday morning with the information.
"If your course modality is approved to change, your faculty will communicate that information to you directly," the email said.
Most Student Affairs social programs, events and activities that do not have a direct academic component will also be moved to a virtual format until Sept. 17.
"We also urge all unvaccinated students to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Only through widespread vaccination will we be able to reduce the spread of COVID-19," the email said.
12:10 p.m.
Beginning Wednesday, the Durham County Department of Public Health will adjust its weekly vaccination schedule to add Thursday clinic hours for all people 12 and older, and it will offer third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines each day for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.
New clinic hours will be Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This clinic will remain closed Fridays-Sundays. This will affect only the DCoDPH vaccination clinic located at 414 E. Main St., Durham, NC 27701. Walk-ins and scheduled appointments will be offered for all vaccine doses. To schedule an appointment, call 919-560-9217.
12 p.m.
Unvaccinated people in North Carolina were 15.4 times, or 1,540 percent, more likely to die from COVID-19 during the four-week period ending Aug. 21, 2021. This comes as the state hit a pandemic high on Aug. 26 with 912 adults in the ICU with COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators also reached a record high at 574.
During the week ending Aug. 21, 2021, unvaccinated people were also 4.4 times, or 440 percent, more likely to catch COVID-19 than vaccinated people, according to NCDHHS.
The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated teens was even greater during the week ending Aug. 21, 2021, with unvaccinated people aged 12 to 17 being 6.3 times, or 630 percent, more likely to get COVID-19 than vaccinated people in the same age group.
North Carolina has been experiencing the fastest acceleration in cases and hospitalizations since the pandemic started, health officials say.
"The vast majority of people dying with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. If you are not vaccinated please don't wait until it is too late," Mandy K. Cohen, M.D., Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement. "The authorized and approved vaccines have been through rigorous clinical trials and met scientific standards. Millions of North Carolinians have been safely vaccinated."
There were 187 deaths among unvaccinated persons younger than 65, compared with eight deaths among vaccinated persons younger than 65 during the four-week time period. There were 215 deaths among unvaccinated persons older than 65, compared with 67 deaths among vaccinated persons older than 65.
9:05 a.m.
Fort Bragg officials said Survivor Outreach Services received enough boot donations to honor the legacy of Fallen service members since Sept. 11, 2001.
Unfortunately, the memorial boot display and the "Run, Honor, Remember" 5k has been postponed at Fort Bragg in an effort to limit transmission of COVID-19.
FRIDAY
Cumberland County's new mask mandate will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
The abatement states: "All persons within Cumberland County shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth while in indoor spaces to include, (as an example, but not limited to) offices and workplaces, business establishments, private clubs attended by members, public transportation facilities and vehicles, stores for the sale of any goods, restaurants, bars, places for amusement or entertainment, gyms and places for exercise, schools, places of worship, or any place the public is invited or allowed to assemble."
Face coverings are not required by someone who:
- Should not wear a face-covering due to any medical or behavioral condition or disability (including but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the face covering without assistance).
- is younger than 5 years old and a parent, guardian, or responsible person has been unable to place and maintain a face-covering safely on the child's face.
- is in a private, individual office.
- is actively eating or drinking.
- is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible.
- is giving a speech or performance for a broadcast, or to an audience, where they maintain a distance of at least 20 feet from the audience.
- is not in an indoor public space as described in this order.
- is temporarily removing their face covering for identification purposes to secure government or medical services or at the request of a law enforcement officer.
- would be at risk of injury from wearing a face covering at work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines.
- is participating in worship activities for which wearing a face-covering hinders participation.
- is a child younger than 2.
The Supreme Court's conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The court's action late Thursday ends protections for roughly 3.5 million people in the United States who said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.
Every state in the country is now reporting high community transmission, according to newly updated federal data.
In mid-June, no states were reporting high transmission, and just six states were reporting substantial transmission. Now, ten weeks later, all 50 states have been classified under the concerning red category. Back in June, the delta variant accounted for just 26.4% of new cases. Now, delta accounts for nearly 99% of all new cases.
On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper visited Pizzeria Mercato in Carrboro to thank the owner, Gabe Barker, and employees for requiring customers to show their vaccine card or a photo to dine indoors.
"When businesses and employers require vaccines, they are protecting their workers, customers and communities," Cooper said. "Policies like these will get more shots in arms that in turn will boost our economy and get us more quickly to the end of the pandemic."