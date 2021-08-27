Sports

Wake County high school football game postponed due to COVID-19 cluster on team

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NC adult ICU patients hit record high for the pandemic

Knightdale High School's Friday night game has been postponed due to a COVID-19 cluster on the team, the Wake County Public School System confirmed.

Sanderson High School's game was also postponed, according to the school's athletic director. A cluster that included team members was reported at the school August 17, according to the district.

Some of the measures the district is considering taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 affects student-athletes, such as requiring face coverings indoors and outdoors, including during athletics.

The district is also considering regular COVID-19 testing for all student-athletes, though proof of vaccination would preclude them from having to be tested.

The district will discuss these measures during its upcoming Sept. 7 meeting.

About 60 new COVID-19 cases that are pending or confirmed were reported by the district on August 25, with 140 cases reported the first two days of this week. Monday was the first day for students on a traditional calendar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsknightdalewake countyeducationhigh schoolcoronavirushigh school footballcovid 19 pandemicwake county schoolscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC adult ICU patients hit record high for the pandemic
North Carolina minimum marriage age now 16, up from 14
GMA surprises NCCU football player for going above and beyond
Medical marijuana legalization keeps advancing in NC Senate
NC is one of few 'at fault' states for car accidents: What that means
Woman hospitalized with COVID comes home to find husband dead
Show More
ABC special will celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary
Officer who shot Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 speaks out
SC girl, 12, on ventilator battling COVID-19, RSV and pneumonia
Evacuations resume after Kabul attacks as death toll over 160
Tropical Storm Ida prompts hurricane watch for New Orleans
More TOP STORIES News