Knightdale High School's Friday night game has been postponed due to a COVID-19 cluster on the team, the Wake County Public School System confirmed.
Sanderson High School's game was also postponed, according to the school's athletic director. A cluster that included team members was reported at the school August 17, according to the district.
Some of the measures the district is considering taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 affects student-athletes, such as requiring face coverings indoors and outdoors, including during athletics.
The district is also considering regular COVID-19 testing for all student-athletes, though proof of vaccination would preclude them from having to be tested.
The district will discuss these measures during its upcoming Sept. 7 meeting.
About 60 new COVID-19 cases that are pending or confirmed were reported by the district on August 25, with 140 cases reported the first two days of this week. Monday was the first day for students on a traditional calendar.
Wake County high school football game postponed due to COVID-19 cluster on team
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News