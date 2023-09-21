NCDHHS releases new COVID-19 numbers ahead of virus season

Officials released new COVID-19 numbers showing the latest trends ahead of the fall virus season.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- COVID-19 trends in the state are improving.

This is after there had been more COVID in wastewater particles and more visits to the emergency department because of respiratory disease.

On Wednesday, numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed more than 36 million COVID-19 virus particles per person found in samples. That is an 11% decrease from the week prior. But numbers are still higher compared to this time last month.

Nearly 8% of emergency room visits were for respiratory viruses according to DHHS, which is a slight decrease from last week.

About 5% of those admissions were for COVID-like illnesses.

DHHS said there were 623 hospital admissions for COVID-19, which is a 2% decrease from last week. However, that number is up significantly from last month when there were about 430 visits to the emergency department for COVID.

Health officials nationwide are also recommending updated booster shots for people six months and up.

The federal government is also preparing to relaunch a program to send free COVID test kits to your house.

