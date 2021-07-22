Data shows roughly 1 in 4 Durham COVID-19 cases are in children under 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Data over the last three months consistently shows one in about four COVID-19 cases in Durham County is children under the age of 17.There are 95 cases in kids and teens so far for the month of July, and that is the highest amount among all the age categories.Some are worried about children catching the virus.Durham parent Hannah Wheeler says there are only a few places she feels comfortable bringing her children. The Durham County Library is one of them."It's nice to know that there's a few safe places where I know everybody's going to be wearing mask still," said Wheeler.As it stands right now, only kids 12 and older can get the shot."I wish the vaccines would get going for the little, little ones. That would be really great," said Durham resident Nan Ford.Duke Health Pediatrician Dr. Tony Moody is a part of a clinical trial looking into children and the COVID-19 vaccines.He's not necessarily surprised roughly one in four COVID cases in Durham are in children."If you look at the demographics of Durham County, about a quarter of the population is that age group," said Moody.He's much more concerned how cases are rising overall."Is this an uptick that'll go down or is this the start of the climb? You can't tell that until after the fact. You don't know how big the hill is until you crest it," Moody said.He says, generally, children are not being admitted to the hospital at the same rate as adults.Students will soon be returning to the classroom for in-person learning.The Durham County School District says, at this point, all students will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.