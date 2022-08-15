Governor Roy Cooper to end NC COVID-19 state of emergency

After more than two years, North Carolina’s COVID state of emergency is coming to an end.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After more than two years, North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency is coming to an end.

Governor Roy Cooper plans to lift the order Monday.

The first confirmed cases of the virus starting showing up in North Carolina in March of 2020.

Since then, more than three million people have test positive for coronavirus and more than 25,000 have died from the disease.

State of emergencies give governments the ability to move money and resources quicker than they would normally be able to do. The idea is that in times of crisis, governments need to be able to quickly mobilize to keep citizens safe.

Cooper said because of the ending of the state of emergency, changes were made to the current budget.

"The budget includes the changes in the law requested by the NC Department of Health and Human Services to ensure flexibility that is currently made possible by the Governor's COVID-19 State of Emergency. The State of Emergency will be lifted on August 15, 2022," the governor said after consulting with health authorities.

Decisions about mask mandates will be made by local authorities once the state of emergency ends.

This decision by the governor comes after the CDC announced new more relaxed guidelines for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

SEE ALSO: Wake County shut down its drive-thru testing sites at the end of July.