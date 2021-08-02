Mask mandates go back into effect at many local government buildings

CDC COVID-19 Transmission Levels by U.S. County
6:40 a.m.
Eviction protections put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic have now expired.
That means a lot of people in North Carolina and across the country are trying to figure out what's next.
In the coming weeks, landlords will begin sending eviction cases to courts. The Census Bureau estimates eviction is likely for nearly 25 percent of adults living in North Carolina households.
One Wake County property manager spoke to ABC11 to say they have helped renters apply for financial help. The property manager said they don't want to make anyone homeless but believes it's time to end the eviction moratorium.
North Carolina reports about $186 million remaining in federal assistance for renters.
6:05 a.m.
Mask mandates go into effect at many local government buildings Monday.
The mandates include unvaccinated and vaccinated people alike and fall in line with CDC and federal guidelines.
The mandates include government buildings in Wake County, Raleigh, Durham and Garner.
Many businesses are re-evaluating their masking policies, with many issuing stiffer encouragements calling on every customer to wear a mask. Some, like Publix, have even gone back to requiring masks for anyone inside.
5:45 a.m.
In three weeks, the majority of Wake County students will return to class.
The COVID-19 vaccine remains highly recommended but not required for students over 12 years old. All students and staff will be required to wear a mask at all times while at school.
However, there are lots of other vaccines that are required for students. Kindergarteners must have proof of a total of seven vaccines: DTap, Polio, Hib, MMR, Hepatitis B, Varcella and Pnumococcal conjugate.
Then by 7th grade, the students must also add the Tdap vaccine as well as meningococall conjugate.
SUNDAY
6:30 p.m.
Ninety-two of North Carolina's 100 counties are at high COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC.
As COVID numbers rise, the effort to get vaccines in arms also increases. In Raleigh, WakeMed administered more than 100 vaccines Sunday.
The CDC reports nearly 70 percent of adults in the U.S. are partially vaccinated.
7:30 a.m.
The eviction moratorium in North Carolina has expired as of August 1.
SATURDAY
10 p.m.
As the Wake County Public School System decision on masks loom, there are dueling petitions circulating to make the choice optional -- more than 3,000 people support keeping masks while more than 2,000 others want a choice.
10:45 a.m.
The US Food and Drug Administration insists it is working as quickly as possible to review applications for full approval of the COVID-19 vaccines as the number of cases continues to rise and vaccination rates decline across the country.
Though the FDA has yet to disclose a time line for when its work will be done, medical experts and sources familiar with the process tell CNN that full approval could come within the next couple of months. While that would amount to a record fast pace, the urgency is rising for a fully approved vaccine given the troubling surge in COVID cases sweeping the country.
9 a.m.
The eviction moratorium in North Carolina is set to expire July 31, 10 months after it was enacted to protect renters amid the pandemic.
"We're kind of waiting with bated breath, but we are nervous about the potential impact that this is going to have," said Isaac Sturgill, a staff attorney with Legal NC, a nonprofit law firm that handles numerous eviction cases throughout the state.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates 96,000 North Carolina adults could likely face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months.
"All signs are pointing toward something really bad is about to happen," Sturgill said. "I hope that's not true and I hope it's not as bad as we think."
