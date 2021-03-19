CDC considers 3 feet social distance recommendation for schools, versus current 6 feet guidance

5:40 a.m.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could announce a change to its COVID-19 school guidance.
The agency is reportedly considering reducing the recommended space between students from 6 feet to 3 feet. This decision could come as early as Friday.
New evidence that it may be safe for schools to seat students 3 feet apart - half of the previous recommended distance - could offer a way to return more of the nation's children to classrooms with limited space.
Even as more teachers receive vaccinations against COVID-19, social distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for districts across the U.S. Debate around the issue flared last week when a study suggested that masked students can be seated as close as 3 feet apart with no increased risk to them or teachers.
Published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, the research looked at schools in Massachusetts, which has backed the 3-foot guideline for months. Illinois and Indiana are also allowing 3 feet of distance, and other states such as Oregon are considering doing the same.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now exploring the idea too. The agency's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said the 6-foot guideline is "among the biggest challenges" schools have faced in reopening.
The CDC included the larger spacing in its latest school guidelines, which were issued in February and concluded that schools can safely operate during the pandemic with masks, distancing and other precautions. It suggested 6 feet and said physical distancing "should be maximized to the greatest extent possible."
Other organizations have issued more relaxed guidelines, including the World Health Organization, which urges 1 meter in schools. The American Academy of Pediatrics says to space desks "3 feet apart and ideally 6 feet apart."
FRIDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Vaccine appointments will get back on track Friday after being postponed Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.
Wake County inoculation sites are increasing capacity today to make room for the people who were supposed to get vaccinated yesterday.
If you had an appointment Thursday, it will happen at the same time and place Friday. If you had an appointment Friday, nothing has changed.
That means Wake County sites will need to give out double the number of vaccines today.
COVID-19 testing was also canceled Thursday, but normal testing hours resume Friday.
THURSDAY
5:24 p.m.
Governor Cooper on Friday will see vaccinations at the Vidant/Pitt Large-Scale Vaccine Clinic in Greenville, his office announced.
4 p.m.
With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, officials say the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with shots.
The Biden administration announced the outlines of a plan to "loan" vaccines to Canada and Mexico as the president announced that the U.S. is on the cusp of injecting 100 million doses to Americans- well ahead of his goal of reaching the benchmark within his first 100 days in office.
Biden announced the U.S. will hit the 100 million on Friday-the 58th day of his administration.
3 p.m.
The U.S. is finalizing plans to send a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada in its first export of shots.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration is planning to send 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada as a "loan."
The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been authorized for use in the U.S. but has been authorized by the World Health Organization. The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, thanked Biden for his willingness to share the vaccines.
Canadian regulators have approved the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but acquiring them has proven difficult. Canada ranks about 20th in the number of doses administered, with about 8% of the adult population getting at least one shot. That compares with about 38% in the U.K. and 22% in the U.S.
Mexico has fully vaccinated more than 600,000 people and more than 4 million have received a single dose in a country of 126 million.
12:08 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports seven new cases for a total of 5,084 positive COVID 19 cases. There have been 102 deaths -- 2.0% of total cases.
Halifax County is also giving COVID-19 vaccines through 4:30 p.m. at the Griffin Centre on the campus of Halifax Community College 200 College Drive in Weldon.
Vaccinations are available to anyone ages 18 and older, no appointment necessary. Please arrive at the top of the hour or half past the hour.
12 p.m.
Thursday's report from the NCDHHS included 2,004 newly-reported COVID-19 cases. 995 people were hospitalized; 7 less people than yesterday.
The daily percent positive rate was 3.9%.
Sadly, 11,783 people have died since the start of the pandemic.
11:30 a.m.
CVS Health will begin to administer vaccines to eligible people as early as Sunday, March 21 at eight additional CVS Pharmacy locations across North Carolina. Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to become available for booking on Friday, March 19, as stores receive shipments of vaccine.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
10 a.m.
Walgreens says it is aware of a technical glitch with its scheduler where some patients received confirmation numbers for appointments that were not actually added to the pharmacy's vaccination schedule.
"This issue has since been resolved," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We are committed to honoring vaccination appointments that have been made in our system, and we are working with all patients affected to reschedule their appointments. We apologize for the inconvenience."
9 a.m.
Health experts say the surge in coronavirus cases in Europe should serve as a warning to the U.S. not to drop its safeguards too early.
Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as virus deaths are plummeting and states are easing restrictions.
But across Europe tighter restrictions are returning amid a surge of cases that are straining some hospitals.
The pandemic's diverging paths on the two continents can be linked to the more successful vaccine rollout in the U.S. and a wave of more transmissible variants in Europe. Health experts add that some areas of Europe also were too quick to relax distancing requirements.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
During a news conference on Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen both said they expected all adult North Carolinians to be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, in line with a promise made by President Joe Biden earlier this week.
Many vaccination and COVID-19 testing sites in North Carolina made changes to schedules on Thursday due to expected severe weather.
Thursday afternoon on ABC11, Gov. Cooper will appear on GMA3: What you need to know. He will discuss the state's HOPE Program -- which helps cover housing and prevent evictions.
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 770,000, a sign that layoffs remain high even as much of the U.S. economy is steadily recovering from the coronavirus recession.
Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims climbed from 725,000 the week before.
The numbers have dropped sharply since the depths of the recession last spring but still show that employers in some industries continue to lay off workers. Before the pandemic struck, applications for unemployment aid had never topped 700,000 in any one week.
The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly variations, dropped to 746,000, the lowest since late November.