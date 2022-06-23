RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Health Department is now vaccinating children under the age of 5 against COVID-19.
Some parents taking their kids out of school on the first day shots were available.
"She knows we're excited," Laura Brockhollifield said of her daughter.
"It feels like it's been a long wait for the last couple of years," said parent Will Sheppard.
Wake County Health is one place offering vaccines to kids.
A family pediatrician also can administer them and Walgreens pharmacy is vaccinating children 3 and older.
CVS is still only doing children 5 and older.
Parents say the option makes them feel more comfortable especially, as the summer travel season is heating up.
"It feels good, especially because we're traveling for my folks in a couple of weeks so having a least a first dose in before we see them," said Sheppard.
"We've been worried for her to not be vaccinated and we have family members that are compromised," said Brockhollifield. "(We) just wanted to make sure we had her as protected as possible."
Wake is offering the Moderna and Pfizer shots. Parents can pick which one for their child.
The Moderna is a series of two shots and Pfizer is three.
'We're excited': Wake County begins vaccinating kids under 5, parents relieved
CHILDREN'S HEALTH
TOP STORIES
Show More