Invasive insect poses threat to popular trees in the Carolinas

NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- An invasive insect species is posing a serious threat to a popular kind of tree in the Carolinas.

The Crape Myrtle Bark Scale is a felt scale insect that has a main diet consisting of Crape Myrtle trees, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The insects are originally from eastern Asia and were found for the first time in Texas in 2004.

Since then, they slowly spread throughout the southeastern U.S. eventually making their way to North Carolina in August of 2016.

The insects can impact a tree's appearance, growth, and overall well-being.

Entomologists urge anyone who sees these insects on their tree, to call an arborist to properly handle the infestation.