2 vehicles involved in crash on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

One car crashed into the canopy of what appears to be a car detailing business in the 5100 block of New Bern. Another vehicle went down an embankment.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A serious crash involved multiple vehicles Friday afternoon on New Bern Avenue.

Chopper 11 was over the scene.

Emergency crews are working at the site. ABC11 is working to find out the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

