Creedmoor man charged in deadly Caldwell County hit-and-run

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A Creedmoor man has been charged in a deadly Caldwell County hit-and-run, Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The hit-and-run happened on Thursday, October 10 on U.S. 221 in Caldwell County.

Highway Patrol officials said Charles Steward Bean, 55, of Creedmoor was charged with felony hit and run and arrested at his Granville County home.

He is being held at the Granville County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond.
