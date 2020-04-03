Crews battle flames at Raleigh apartment complex, no injuries reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are no injuries reported as crews continue to battle an apartment fire in Raleigh on Friday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., officials responded to the fire located at Regency Place Apartments on St. Regis Circle.

Raleigh and Cary fire departments responded.


Flames were seen shooting from the roof of one of the buildings.

ABC11 crews at the scene said smoke has cleared from the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyraleighcaryfireapartment firewake county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Co., City combine stay-at-home orders. Here's what that means
LATEST: NC manufacturers asked to make masks, gloves
Cash-strapped small business owners apply for federal relief
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
A Kabbalat Shabbat virtual message from Rabbi Solomon
What the NC unemployment office says it's doing to process claims
NC gets better at social distancing in days after Stay-at-Home order
Show More
Duke makes 3D-printed face shields for Duke Health, UNC Health
DPS, JPS to end meal distribution amid COVID-19 virus
102-year-old man tests negative, beating COVID-19
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
FPD searches for 2 people of interest after shooting at store
More TOP STORIES News