Crews battle flames at Raleigh apartment complex, no injuries reported

Just got a bit closer to the scene of this apartment fire. Not much remains of this building but we’re hearing no injuries here thankfully. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ZIQF5vnlqB — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 3, 2020

Hard to make out much through the trees but it’s sure smoky around here as firefighters battle apartment fire in @RaleighGov #abc11 pic.twitter.com/VVzwT0DZbs — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 3, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are no injuries reported as crews continue to battle an apartment fire in Raleigh on Friday afternoon.Just after 3 p.m., officials responded to the fire located at Regency Place Apartments on St. Regis Circle.Raleigh and Cary fire departments responded.Flames were seen shooting from the roof of one of the buildings.ABC11 crews at the scene said smoke has cleared from the area.