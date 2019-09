CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fire crews battled a multiple-alarm fire in Catawba County Sunday night.Shocking video showed huge flames at Balls Creek Campground off of Buffalo Shoals Road. Catawba County Emergency Management said 14 fire departments responded to the fire, according to WSOC . Flames could be seen for a mile.It's not known if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.