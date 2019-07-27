Crews suspend search for 60-year-old missing boater in Cape Fear River

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities have suspended a water search in the Cape Fear River off Person Street in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police said they believe a 60-year-old man dived into the river around 1 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Officials will resume the search Saturday morning in what authorities are now calling a recovery operation.

Witnesses said the man brought his boat to the river and it began to drift off the trailer.



That's when the man dived in, they said.

Around 2:45 p.m., authorities got a call from another boater who found the man's boat 100 yards away from the trailer.

Police, wildlife resource officers, fire rescue and Cumberland County deputies are involved in the search.



They brought a rescue boat into the river and there is also a drone deployed to help search from above.

A dive team was in the water as the fire marshal said it looks like a recovery effort at this point.
