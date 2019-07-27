Crews suspend search for 60-year-old missing boater in Cape Fear River

Fayetteville police said they believe a 60-year-old man dived into the river around 1 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.
Officials will resume the search Saturday morning in what authorities are now calling a recovery operation.
Witnesses said the man brought his boat to the river and it began to drift off the trailer.
RECOVERY EFFORT: The Fayetteville Fire Marshal says they are searching for the body of a 60-year-old man. A dive team is preparing to conduct a search. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/NYzIMtaF0k— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 26, 2019
That's when the man dived in, they said.
Around 2:45 p.m., authorities got a call from another boater who found the man's boat 100 yards away from the trailer.
Police, wildlife resource officers, fire rescue and Cumberland County deputies are involved in the search.
DEVELOPING: A water rescue is currently underway at Cape Fear River off of Person Street in Fayetteville. Police say they believe a man jumped into the river to retrieve a loose boat. He has not been seen since. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Vm2oYYSpAT— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 26, 2019
They brought a rescue boat into the river and there is also a drone deployed to help search from above.
A dive team was in the water as the fire marshal said it looks like a recovery effort at this point.