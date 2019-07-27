Crews suspend search for 60-year-old missing boater in Cape Fear River

RECOVERY EFFORT: The Fayetteville Fire Marshal says they are searching for the body of a 60-year-old man. A dive team is preparing to conduct a search. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/NYzIMtaF0k — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 26, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities have suspended a water search in the Cape Fear River off Person Street in Fayetteville.Fayetteville police said they believe a 60-year-old man dived into the river around 1 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.Officials will resume the search Saturday morning in what authorities are now calling a recovery operation.Witnesses said the man brought his boat to the river and it began to drift off the trailer.That's when the man dived in, they said.Around 2:45 p.m., authorities got a call from another boater who found the man's boat 100 yards away from the trailer.Police, wildlife resource officers, fire rescue and Cumberland County deputies are involved in the search.They brought a rescue boat into the river and there is also a drone deployed to help search from above.A dive team was in the water as the fire marshal said it looks like a recovery effort at this point.