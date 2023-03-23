Suspect due in court after 2 teens found dead near Durham school, another injured

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in the deaths of two Durham high school students and the wounding of another.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 18-year-old accused of murdering two teens and injuring another near a Durham middle school is scheduled to make his first court appearance today.

Police announced late Wednesday 18-year-old Jorge Raul Benitez-Mendoza of Durham was charged in the investigation.

Mendoza is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation began around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday when officers responded to Leon Street where it was reported that a 16-year-old had been shot.

The teen's parents took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The teen reported that there may have been two other people who had been shot.

Overnight, the Durham Fire Department used a drone for several hours and the Durham County Sheriff's Office sent out a cadaver dog to search the area. Two 16-year-old boys were later found dead near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and North Buchanan Boulevard, shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Family members identified one of the two teens killed as Riverside High School student Angel Canales.

This makes at least 13 people younger than 18 who were shot this year, according to Durham Police.

According to Durham Public Schools (DPS), two of the teens involved attended Riverside High and one attended Lakeview School.

Durham Public Schools sent ABC11 a copy of the email sent to parents this morning: "While we are limited in the information that we can share due to privacy laws protecting students and their families, as well as due to an active police investigation, we are saddened to share that two Riverside students and one Lakeview student were the victims of gun violence last night in an off-campus incident.

DPS counselors and support staff are available at Riverside and Lakeview to provide additional care for students and staff who have learned about this tragedy. We are committed to our schools being safe and secure places where Durham's children and youth learn, grow, and receive social-emotional support in the face of adversity.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

