The investigation is taking place at the intersection of Hudson Avenue and North Buchanan Boulevard.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a homicide near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and North Buchanan Boulevard.

Brogden Middle School was on secure status while the investigation took place.

The circumstances leading up to the homicide have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.