New social district to launch at The Streets at Southpoint later this summer

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second social district is coming to Durham.

Soon, you will be able to take your alcoholic drinks to-go at The Streets of Southpoint Mall.

Our newsgathering partners the News and Observer reported that 'Open Container Area' signs are installed on the perimeter of Southpoint's outside area, according to spokesperson Agnes Stevens, but covered to prevent confusion until the district's launch

Stevens said Southpoint hopes to launch the social district in August.

The destination will apply to the outdoor area only and not inside the mall.

The open container area will be in effect during mall hours and 30 minutes after the mall closes.

