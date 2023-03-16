Guns found at 2 separate schools in Durham, one used by 14-year-old to rob student: Sheriff

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- "Our schools are a place for learning, exploration, and growth. They should never be a place of violence."

Durham County Schools superintendent and sheriff are extending thanks to anonymous tips that led to the discovery of two guns at separate schools on Thursday.

According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, a gun was found on a 14-year-old who allegedly used it to rob another student. The investigation started just before 2:00 p.m. after the school resource officer received a tip about a possible armed robbery of another student on campus. The SRO found the student who still had the handgun with an extended magazine and items taken from the student who was robbed.

The sheriff's office said they have filed a juvenile petition on the student.

In the other incident, a gun was found inside the car of an 18-year-old at Hillside High student on Thursday. The school's SRO received an anonymous tip that a student was planning to bring a gun on campus.

The student is facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on educational property and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was booked into the Durham County Detention Center under a $500 bond and has since bonded out, the sheriff's office said.

"In both instances, we applaud those people who alerted us about these dangerous situations", said Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead.

Superintendent Pascal Mubenga released this statement: "I'm grateful to our students and community members who have taken advantage of our anonymous reporting systems to help keep our campuses safe. I also deeply appreciate our partnerships with law enforcement who are protecting our students and staff. Their responsiveness and collaboration with school leaders are helping to build safe school communities."

SEE ALSO

Durham sheriff reports increase in guns seized as violent crime declines in Durham

Crimes increase by nearly 17 percent in NC schools last academic year: DPI Report

Johnston County Schools phase in weapons detection system

Granville County schools implement metal detectors