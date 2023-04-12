Report: Harnett Co. deputy going 95 mph during chase before crash

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A newly released accident report showed a Harnett County deputy reached speeds up to 95 miles per hour during a chase.
The report says Kevin Latarte failed to yield in an intersection and collided into the passenger side of a car at 77 miles per hour.
That car, being driven by a Minnesota couple, slid off the road and hit a utility pole.
Brian Finch, 65, and Patricia Finch, 64, died from injuries related to the crash.
The deputy is now on administrative leave while an investigation is underway.
