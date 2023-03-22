Soldier arrested for secretly recording himself having sex with women, posting online: Sheriff

A U.S. Army soldier is facing numerous charges involving North Carolina's secret peeping law.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Officer, 25-year-old Andrew Nathaniel Gomez, of Spring Lake, was arrested for recording himself having sex with women without their knowledge or consent.

Deputies said Gomez posted those videos to the website OnlyFans.com.

Detectives are asking for help with the investigation as they could not identify some of the women in the videos.

After his arrest, Gomez was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or the other women's identities, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detective K. Hamlett at (910) 677-5450 or khamlett@ccsonc.org.

Anonymous Crimestoppers' information may be submitted at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) or electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

