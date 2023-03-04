Ft. Bragg soldier indicted on romance scam, COVID-19 relief fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg Army servicemember was arrested Wednesday after the unsealing of a 19-count indictment for numerous charges related to fraud, theft and other scams.

Sanda G. Frimpong, 33, was indicted on three counts of money laundering; seven counts of wire fraud; three counts of mail fraud; one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud; three counts of aggravated identity theft; and two counts of access device fraud.

Frimpong faces between up to 10 and 20 years in prison per count and potential fines.

"Online romance scams are increasingly targeting lonely, vulnerable, and often elderly victims," said Michael Easley, US Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. "Our office is committed to seeking justice for fraud victims just as we are to prosecuting those who took advantage of programs intended to help unemployed and underemployed folks who struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic."

According to the indictment, Frimpong and others "engaged in elaborate scams, impersonating romantic love interests, diplomats, customs personnel, military personnel, and other fictitious personas for the purpose of ensnaring their victims by earning their confidence, including promises of romance, sharing of an inheritance or other riches, or other scenarios intended to fraudulently induce the victims to provide money or property to the conspirators."

Frimpong allegedly laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars through his various bank accounts across state lines and through contacts in Ghana.

He is also accused of being involved with others in a separate scam, fraudulently applying for unemployment assistance in various states using stolen identities. This fraud included allegedly getting more than $100,000 intended for people struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic through the CARES Act.

Frimpong will be arraigned later this year.

