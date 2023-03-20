Active service member facing murder charge in death of Fort Bragg soldier

Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lee Smith III, 24, was pronounced dead when medical crews arrived at the scene on Wednesday.

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a Fort Bragg soldier who was killed in Raeford back in January.

Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lee Smith III, 24, was pronounced dead when medical crews arrived at the scene on January 18.

Brandon Allen Amos-Dixon was taken into custody after a chase that lasted for hours in Virginia and is pending extradition to North Carolina.

On March 17, detectives filed first-degree murder warrants against Amos-Dixon.

Smith joined the Army in 2016 and served in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, before arriving to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) in March 2020.