Fort Bragg soldier killed in Raeford shooting

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A soldier from Fort Bragg was shot and killed in Raeford earlier this week.

Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lee Smith III, 24, was pronounced dead when medical crews arrived at the scene on Wednesday.

ABC11 has reached out to Hoke County Sheriff's Office for details surrounding the shooting, but have not heard back.

SEE ALSO: Fort Bragg must change its name by end of 2023, Dept. of Defense orders

Fellow soldiers said Smith's leadership and comradery left an impact. "Jimmy was more than just an NCO, he was a mentor, a shoulder to cry on, a comedian at times, but most of all a great friend," Specialist Roenice Todd said.

Smith joined the Army in 2016 and served in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, before arriving to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) in March 2020.

In September 2022, Fort Bragg soldier Sgt. Nicholas Antonio Bobo was found shot to death in Fayetteville. Two people in Durham have been arrested for his death.