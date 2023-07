Raleigh police say they responded to Hodges Street near Paula Street around 5 a.m.

Man charged with murder in April shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police announced an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in April.

Police said Wednesday that Olijahwan Melvin, 26, was charged with murder in the death of 31-year-old Alexander Montford.

The shooting happened April 1 on Hodges Street near Paula Street and left Montford dead and another man injured.

No other details were immediately released.

