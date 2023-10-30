Man suspected in Crystal Loughran's death makes court appearance; Her body was found in woods

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville man accused of killing Crystal Loughran made his first court appearance Monday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Raeqwon Mitchell Carlisle's appearance comes days after he was in a standoff with Fayetteville police at a home on Mesa Drive before eventually surrendering.

Carlisle is possibly facing life in prison without parole or the death sentence for his first-degree murder charge in the killing of Loughran. Judge Cull Jordan III denied Carlisle's bond in Monday's court hearing. The DA's office requested Carlisle be denied bond after arguing he has a conviction for a firearm felony and a pending charge for a firearm felony, as well.

Judge Jordan noted Carlisle can still have a bond hearing in the future once he hires an attorney. In the meantime, the judge said he would be appointing one for Carlisle.

It's still unclear how Carlisle knew Loughran. The Fayetteville police have also yet to announce what was Loughran's cause of death before her body was found in a wooded area at Fieldcrest Street and Cedric Street on October 11.

Crystal Michelle Loughran

Loughran's mother and stepfather were in the courtroom Monday; they declined to comment.

