Fayetteville PD addresses public fears about bodies found on Bragg Boulevard

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department is working to assure the community that a series of recent deaths along the Bragg Boulevard corridor are not connected. This comes in response to concerns about information circulated on social media.

In all the cases, the causes of death remain unknown.

The first death was reported on Sept. 25 when a body was found behind the Motel 6 in the 3700 block of Bragg Boulevard.

Police said it appeared the victim had been at the location for a few days.

Then on Oct. 11, police responded to two separate death investigations.

The first was in the 1200 block of Bragg Boulevard. People working on a building that had been vacant for several years found a body in advanced stages of decomposition.

On that same day, police found the body of a woman in a field in the area of Fieldcrest Drive in the Bonnie Doone neighborhood. That death has been ruled a homicide.

And Monday, police responded to a call about skeletal remains in a wooded area along the 3900 block of Bragg Boulevard.

Investigators said those remains had been in the area for quite some time.

Police said investigations into all of these cases are ongoing.