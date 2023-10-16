Skeletal remains found in wooded area near Bragg Boulevard, Fayetteville Police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of skeletal remains on Monday.

FPD said officers responded just before 11:30 a.m. to the wooded area along the 3900 block of Bragg Boulevard.

Police said it was confirmed that the remains had been there for "an extended amount of time."

The Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh and FPD are working to determine the cause of death.

It's not yet known whether foul play was involved. It remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this investigation who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

