The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said a deputy shot a man during a domestic disturbance call Tuesday morning.Just before 3 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1100 block of Armadillo Drive in Fayetteville.The caller said the suspect, 29-year-old Timothy Devon Smith Jr., was at her front door.When the deputy arrived at the scene, the suspect allegedly shot at the deputy as he exited his vehicle.The deputy shot back and hit Smith.Emergency Medical Services transported Smith to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment; he was taken to the ICU.This is a developing story, check back for updates.