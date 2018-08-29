The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight crash on I-95 that sent a Cumberland County deputy to the hospital.It happened at the 63 mile marker on I-95, between Godwin and Wade.The deputy's SUV was parked near an area where construction is underway when it was rear-ended by a Jeep.EMS workers transported the conscious and alert deputy to Cape Fear Valley hospital.The Jeep's driver is not hurt, according to initial reports from the scene.ABC11 is working to confirm names, conditions, and any pending charges related to the crash.