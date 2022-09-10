Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure expanding with brand new attraction

Marvel fans will soon have more to explore at Disneyland California Adventure.

D23 Expo is called the ultimate Disney fan event. It opens to ticketholders Sept. 9 and runs through Sept. 11 - but we have a first look inside the Anaheim Convention Center!

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Marvel fans will soon have more to explore at Disneyland California Adventure.

During a ceremony at the opening night of the D23 Expo, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the Avengers Campus is expanding with a third attraction.

According to Disney Parks, the new attraction will feature a new story that will bring guests into the battlefield alongside their favorite Marvel superheroes.

More details on the attraction are set to be announced on Sunday, Sept. 11, during a presentation on the final day of the D23 Expo led by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro and President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige.

D23 Expo is called the ultimate Disney fan event and runs through Sunday. For fans, you could say this is a wonderful world of Disney.

"We have guests from all 50 states and 43 countries coming here from around the world for three days - Marvel, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic, you name it," said Jeffrey R. Epstein, D23 Expo spokesperson.

This venue is also packed with Disney merchandise. The D23 Expo marketplace, for the first time, offers people at home some of the same items you can buy here, through www.shopdisney.com.

"Items for all ages, for everyone to experience, I think what's really special here is that you can get something really small and really fun or you can get a collector's piece that's one of a kind as well," said Tyler Slater, The Walt Disney Co.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.