Father stops stranger trying to kidnap his 2-year-old daughter from San Diego County home

VISTA, Calif. -- A father stopped a man who allegedly broke into a SoCal home and tried to kidnap his 2-year-old daughter.

The incident was reported Monday night, San Diego County sheriff's officials told KGTV.

The child's father, who lives in Vista near Oceanside, said he saw a stranger walking out the door with the little girl in his arms.

The father told the man to drop his child, which he did. The man then ran away.

Police are still searching for the suspect.
