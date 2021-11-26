Friends, family again search for Morrisville man missing after crash

By
Morrisville man still missing weeks after crash near home

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friends and family will once again start looking for a missing Morrisville man on Friday morning.

Dale Wheeler hasn't been seen since Nov. 12.

Morrisville Police say he got into a single-car wreck on Church Street near Weaver Forest Way that day.



"We are all just completely dumbfounded," said Denise Spinelli, who met Dale playing tennis.

She said they usually play twice a week in Durham.

After that Friday, she texted him and never heard back. He didn't show up for another tennis match with a different group, so she reached out to his relatives and filed a missing person's report.

"All we know is that he had an accident, and what we surmised is that he walked away from the scene and he was somewhere nearby," Spinelli said. "He could've just walked off into the woods, anything is possible, there's some dense areas there."

She helped lead a community search last week and they're hopeful to find more again Friday.

"He was just a good guy," Denise said. "He had the same routine. We're all just really disheartened and upset and baffled. We're trying to piece it all together."
