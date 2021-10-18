Rep. David Price will finish his term but not seek reelection

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Congressman David Price (D-North Carolina) will not seek reelection, according to his staff members.Price has represented parts of the Triangle for more than two decades.He was first elected in 1987, defeating Republican incumbent Bill Cobey. He continued to win re-election until 1994 when he lost to former Raleigh police chief Fred Heineman by less than 1 percent.Price quickly regained the seat in 1996, beating Heineman in a landslide."We owe Congressman David Price a debt of gratitude for his tireless service to the people of North Carolina," North Carolina Sen. Wiley Nickel said. Nickel plans to run for Price's seat after the end of his term. "If we're going to deliver quality education and childcare to all, protect reproductive health rights and combat the climate crisis, we'll need a proven fighter for North Carolina. I've fought for these issues as a North Carolina Senator. I'm ready to take that fight to Washington D.C."