NC State to honor David Thompson with statue outside Reynolds Coliseum

WTVD logo
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 2:22PM
He will be the first NC State student-athlete to have a statue on campus.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State University will give a rare honor to one of its most well-known athletes.

The university is set to unveil a statue in honor of three-time All-American David Thompson outside Reynolds Coliseum.

He will be the first NC State student-athlete to have a statue on campus.

Thompson was a member of the school's first national basketball title in 1974.

He is widely recognized as one of the greatest players in college basketball history.

The unveiling ceremony will take place on Wednesday, December 6 at the men's basketball annual heritage game.

