No further charges for Roanoke Rapids mother of baby found dead in suitcase

A mother was charged Wednesday after a baby was found dead in a suitcase, Roanoke Rapids Police said.

ROANOKE RAPIDS,N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman won't face additional charges in the case where her baby was found dead in a suitcase, Roanoke Rapids Police said Tuesday.

An autopsy of the 3-month-old baby found no injuries or trauma to the infant, according to the medical examiner.

The infant had been discovered on Feb. 8 during a search of a home in the 100 block of Franklin Street. It had been wrapped in a blanket inside a suitcase in the back of a closet.

No further charges will be forthcoming, the police department said.

Synkel Davis, 34, still faces a charge of felonious concealment of death of a child.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.

