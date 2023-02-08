Infant girl, 2 men killed in Fayetteville shooting

Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead and an infant wounded.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The infant shot inside a Fayetteville home Tuesday night died in the hospital Wednesday morning.

Fayetteville Police Department said the child was a girl and identified the two adults also killed in the shooting as Terrance Jaiquann Melvin, 26, and Johnathan Alexander McMillian, 33.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Bunce Road in the western part of Fayetteville near Raeford Road.

Bunce Road was closed in both directions as detectives investigated.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.