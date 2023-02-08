Roanoke Rapids mother charged after baby found dead in suitcase

ROANOKE RAPIDS,N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother was charged Wednesday after a baby was found dead in a suitcase, Roanoke Rapids Police said.

Police officers responded about 11:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Franklin Street for a wellness check on a child.

Officers searched the home and found the dead 3-month-old infant wrapped in a blanket inside a suitcase in a closet.

The cause of death is not yet known.

The mother, Synkel Davis, 34, has been charged with felonious concealment of death of a child. She is being held in the Halifax County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

Davis has a first court appearance scheduled for Friday.

The case remains under investigation.

