Two people facing charges in connection with Raleigh murder case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say two people are in custody in connection with a Raleigh murder case.

Trayvon Tarique Reams, 18, has been charged with murder and Tia Asia Kemp, 18, has been charged with accessory after the fact in the death of Hurebaves Ransom Williams.


At 1:24 p.m. on July 5, Raleigh police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3700 block of New Bern Avenue. Officers found Williams with gunshot wound and he was transported to the hospital for treatment for serious injuries. Police say he later died from his injuries.

Reams and Kemp are being held in the Wake County Detention Center.
